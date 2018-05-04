10 Roadies who went on to become stars

Roadies makes its contestants stars overnight. Roadies makes its contestants stars overnight.

Apart from visiting new places, meeting people and most importantly discovering oneself, Roadies also makes its contestants stars overnight. You may or may not win but you do manage to get your moment of fame. Roadies Xtreme has launched with 20 strong contestants, and each comes across as a probable star in the making.

We go down memory lane and list 10 celebrities who made their mark through Roadies, and today, are stars in their own right.

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay’s name seems to have become synonymous with Roadies. While he participated in the show to win the bike, Rannvijay went on to become a youth icon. From being the first winner to hosting it and then becoming a gang leader and now shouldering more responsibilities, Rannvijay’s life changed for good with Roadies, and the show too is incomplete without him.

Ayushmann Khurrana

While Ayushmann was born to be a star, Roadies became his ticket to stardom. The winner of the second season, the young lad not just found confidence but also tasted popularity and the world of glamour through this show. Ayushmann has definitely been the flag bearer of actors emerging from this adventure based reality show.

Bani J

Gurbani Judge also known as Bani J was the rebel in season three and little did people know that she would soon head towards the entertainment world. After hosting numerous shows on MTV, Bani also appeared in films like Aap Ka Suroor and Soundtrack among others. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 10 and even ended up as one of the finalists.

Prince Narula

The reality show king participated in Roadies X2 with the determination that he will win the show. And with Rannvijay’s guidance, he managed to do it. Post that, he participated in Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 9 and won them hands down. While he plays the lead in Badho Bahu, Prince has also turned gang leader for Roadies and has been shining in his new role like a star.

Pooja Bannerjee

A national level swimmer and natural performer, Pooja shone during her stint in Roadies 8 with her skills, confidence and determination. And post the show, she was flooded with offers from telly town. The young girl has already managed to leave her mark in dailies like Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum, Chandra Nandni, Swim Team, Chandrakanta and more recently web-series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Shaleen Malhotra

While Shaleen had a short stint in Roadies, he was noticed by the audience as well as the industry. His chiseled looks and macho personality soon got him the offer to play the titular role in popular series Arjun. After appearing in few episodic based shows, Shaleen made his big comeback with Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and was last seen in Laado 2.

Vishal Karwal

While Roadies was just a stepping-stone for Vishal, it was Splitsvilla 1 that brought him immense fan following and a rally of female fans. Acting was the next step and Vishal ably performed in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Rangrasiya, Jamai Raja and Naagarjun. He was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 6.

Aanchal Khurana

Roadies 8 winner Aanchal came across as a sweet but smart girl during the show. Surprising all by taking home the winner’s title, Aanchal further amazed the world with her portrayal of a vamp in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. Its success opened the world of television for her and she has aced the antagonist’s role in serials like Sarojini, Meri Saasu Maa and currently is part of Mehak.

Priyank Sharma

Roadies X4, Splitsvilla X and Bigg Boss 11- Priyank participated in reality shows back to back. He might not have won any of them but he found admiration and love from all quarters. While there was a buzz of him starring in Student of the Year 2, the young lad is all set to make his big digital debut with Vikas Gupta’s Puncch Beat that will stream on ALTBalaji.

Ayyaz Ahmed

The Howrah resident appeared in Roadies 5 and the craze of stardom brought him on the doors of the television industry. After playing a small role in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Ayyaz played the lead in Do Dil Ek Jaan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Santoshi Maa and is currently part of Agni Phera. He also appeared in Splitsvilla 7.

With 20 contestants starting the journey of Roadies Xtreme, let’s wait and watch how many new stars emerge from this season.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd