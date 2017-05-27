​Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya’s first day in the Bhalla house

Yeh hai Mohabbatein 27th May 2017 full episode written update: Ishita’s ( Divyanka Tripathi) husband Raman (Karen Patel) calls the judge to apologize for last night and asks if he can collect the annulment papers. Yeh hai Mohabbatein 27th May 2017 full episode written update: Ishita’s ( Divyanka Tripathi) husband Raman (Karen Patel) calls the judge to apologize for last night and asks if he can collect the annulment papers.

Ashok is planning and plotting against Aadi and Raman over the phone with the judge and when Ishita calls the judge, he tells Ashok that he’s putting it on conference. Ishita asks him for annulment papers and judge assures that he’ll send it to their house. Ashok calls Gagan and tells him about the circumstances. Gagan tells him that he trusted him when he said that he would spoil Aadi’s marriage. Ashok says Roshni didn’t work in their favour and asks him to do as he says. Gagan agrees to that. There Raman calls the judge to apologize for last night and asks if he can collect the annulment papers. The judge says he is busy in some meeting and he need not come there as he himself will send the papers through his juniors.

Roshni is all worried when and Ishita asks her what happened. She tells her that she has misplaced the IAS enrollment form. Ishita says they can do it online. Roshni thanks her again and Ishita says she is her daughter and she need not thank her again and again. In the next scene Shagun is all excited and ready for Aaliya’s “page phera” with all gifts. Mani also comes in and gets gifts for Aaliya. Mani asks Shobhna and Shagun if they shall leave but Shagun says Aaliya must be sleeping as it is just 11, and she had a long day yesterday. Shobhna says that Aaliya doesn’t sleep for long and she knows it’s her first day in the kitchen over there.

There Ruhi knocks on Aadi’s door and wakes up Aaliya and Aadi who were sleeping on bed and couch respectively. Aaliya covers up the situation and opens the door when Ruhi teases them for some time. Ishita goes to her room and thinks if she should tell Raman about the annulment papers but Raman doesn’t seem to be interested. Meanwhile Ruhi comes in to tell them that Santoshi is calling them downstairs. Ishita gives a jewellery box to Ruhi and asks her to give it to Raman and says it’s Aaliya’s first day in kitchen and Raman is supposed to give it to her as “neg”. Raman asks Ruhi to return it to Ishita as he has something better to give to Aaliya which is Annulment papers. Ruhi tries to sort it out between them but fails.

In the next scene we see Aaliya and Santoshi worshipping the gas stove and Romi, Ruhi, Mihika demanding Aaliya to cook according to their taste. While Romi asks for Pasta, Ruhi and Mihika want her to cook south Indian. Santoshi says it’s important to cook something sweet but Aadi says she’ll make “Upma” they all are busy with their sweet argument while Aaliya says it’s her decision, and everyone else should just wait.

