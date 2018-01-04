Yuvan Shankar Raja walks out of Ajith’s Viswasam?

Young heartthrob Anirudh Ravichander is said to be the frontrunner for Ajith’s next film Viswasam. However, things have not finalised yet. Young heartthrob Anirudh Ravichander is said to be the frontrunner for Ajith’s next film Viswasam. However, things have not finalised yet.

Weeks after Thala Ajith’s next film Viswasam went on the floors, the latest buzz is that the filmmakers are on the lookout for a music composer for the project. The original choice, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has reportedly walked out of the project due to some unknown reasons.

Young heartthrob Anirudh Ravichander is said to be the frontrunner for the project. However, things have not finalised yet. If Anirudh comes aboard, it will be his third outing with director Siva and Ajith.

The director-actor-composer trio has given three box office hits since 2015.

After last year’s Vivegam, which was entirely shot in European countries, Siva’s upcoming film Viswasam is set in a rural backdrop. According to reports, Ajith will be playing a dual role in the film. It will be his fourth consecutive outing with Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. The regular shooting will begin soon even as the filmmakers are yet to share the full details of cast and crew.

Speculations were rife that Malayalam movie star Nivin Pauly had been approached to play an important role in the film. But, it was later debunked by the actor himself, while promoting his maiden first straight Tamil film Richie in Chennai.

Sathya Jyothi Films, which bankrolled Ajith and Siva’s previous outing Vivegam, will fund the actor-director duo’s new project. The makers have plans to release Viswasam on Diwali 2018.

