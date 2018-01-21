Yuvan Shankar Raja and Selvaraghavan join hands together for Suriya 36

Yuvan Shankar Raja comes onboard for Suriya 36 Yuvan Shankar Raja comes onboard for Suriya 36

Suriya 36 is getting bigger everyday. The latest to be on board for the project is music director Yuvan Shankar Raja who has an amazing track record with Selvaraghavan. Right from Selvaraghavan’s first film Thulluvatho Ilamai, the duo has delivered hit albums with every venture. However, according to reports, Yuvan and Selva had a falling out during Karthi’s Ayirathil Oruvan and GV Prakash Kumar was brought on board for the project. However, the duo joined hands again for Selvaraghavan’s yet-to-be-released Nenjam Marapathillai.. Now, it seems the hit combo is back on track with one of the biggest projects of the year.

Confirming the news, Selvaraghavan tweeted out the update calling Yuvan ‘his maestro’. “Welcome on board my “MAESTRO” @thisisysr .. Once again, let’s create some magic.. Excited and exhilarated 😍😍😍 #Suriya36 #S36Diwali2018,” he wrote. Yuvan responded by saying he is elated to be a part of the project. “Really happy and super excited to be on board #suriya36 this is gonna be BIG,” he tweeted.

Suriya 36 has been making headlines ever since the project was announced. The first collaboration between Suriya and the ace director, Selvaraghavan. The film also has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet playing pivotal roles. Produced by Dream Warrior pictures, the film is expected to hit the screens on Diwali this year. Recently, Selvaraghavan said that he took almost six months to write a script that was tailor made for Suriya. “I’m going to direct Suriya 36 as a fan of Suriya. I never take so much time to finish a script. But I took nearly six months to complete Suriya 36 to respect the expectations of audiences,” he had said.

