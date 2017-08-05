Women behaviour in Bigg Boss Tamil obscene, stop it immediately: PIL filed at Madras High Court

The petitioner has claimed that the show has disturbed the sentiments of underprivileged people. The petitioner has claimed that the show has disturbed the sentiments of underprivileged people.

The petitioner claimed that the behaviour and sartorial sense of women contestants on the show were ‘vulgar and obscene’. He further alleged that the show was playing with their emotions. The petition is likely to be heard on Monday.

A PIL has been filed at the Madras High Court seeking for production of popular reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil to be stopped immediately. The petition is likely to be heard by the court on Monday.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the petitioner has claimed that the show has disturbed the sentiments of underprivileged people. Saravanan alias cine Saravanan further claimed that the portrayal of women contestants in the show is ‘vulgar and obscene’, adding that the show plays with the emotion and behaviour of its women participants.

“The show plays with mental emotions of 15 contestants and it must be restricted as soon as possible,” he was quoted as saying. Saravanan further said, “The dress code and behaviour of female contestants are very obscene and it makes my family members and myself uncomfortable to watch it”.

The petitioner was reported to have sent representation on July 29. As the channel did not respond, he has now sought a direction from the court to stop the show immediately.

The show has been highly controversial, earning massive criticism and adulation at the same time. Notably, the show’s most popular contestant Oviya was shown to be under severe emotional duress in the last few episodes of the show leading her to quit the show.

The show is hosted by veteran actor Kamal Haasan and is aired by Star Vijay. Recently the actor and the channel received two separate legal notices for the behaviour and language of two of its contestants — Choreographer Gayathri Raghuram and Actor Shakti.

Gayathri had used the word ‘cheri’ (slum) while talking about a fellow housemate’s behaviour on the show. Shakti on the other hand allegedly handled the musical instrument Nadasvaram with disrespect, ‘insulting’ the Isai Vellalar community.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd