Will Vivegam director Siva rope in Rajinikanth for his next?

The latest industry buzz is that director Siva, who is currently shooting Vivegam with Thala Ajith in the lead role, wants to cast superstar Rajinikanth in his next. He has developed a script for the Thalaivar and will soon narrate it to him, said media reports.

The reports say that before giving his nod to director Pa.Ranjith’s Kabali, Rajinikanth was in discussion with several other filmmakers, including Gautham Menon. The 2.0 star had also approached Siva at the time. However, the director did not have a script ready for Rajinikanth. He has reportedly now been working on a full-fledged commercial script that will suit the larger-than-life onscreen persona of Rajinikanth. Working with superstar Rajinikanth is every filmmaker’s dream and Siva seems to be making efforts to fulfill it.

Siva is currently finishing up his third film with Ajith. Vivegam is said to be his attempt at making a James Bond-esque film in Tamil cinema. The film, which is an espionage thriller, was majorly shot in European locations. The teaser of the film is expected to be released on the internet on the occasion of Ajith’s birthday i.e. May 1.

The film also has Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi who is playing the main antagonist. He is a popular face down south already, thanks to his two-part crime drama Rakhta Charitra series, which was also dubbed in Tamil. However, Vivegam will mark is official debut in Tamil.

The film also has Kajal Agarwal, who is playing Ajith’s romantic interest, while Kamal Haasan’s second daughter Akshara Haasan will make her debut in Tamil with this film.

Vivegam is by far the popular movie from the actor-director duo, who delivered hits like Veeram and Vedalam. The film has been highly discussed on social media, thanks to Ajith’s terrific transformation. The film’s pre-release buzz is only second to Rajinikanth’s films in Tamil Nadu.

Sathya Jyothi Films, producers of the film, are reportedly considering to fix the theatrical rights of the film in Tamil Nadu at Rs 50 crore.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also expected to soon begin shooting with Ranjith for the untitled project. The film marks the second collaboration of the Kabali duo and will be bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films. Rajinikanth is also awaiting the release of 2.0, which is in the post-production stage and is slated for a Diwali release.

