Will release Vishwaroopam 2 very soon: Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan has finally broken his silence on the long-delayed film, Vishwaroopam 2. Acknowledging the love and support of his fans, the actor announced that his most-awaited film will see the light of the day very soon.

“For all the lovely digital art and love on twitter,Thank you . So much detail and work only love can do it. Love for art and hopefuly me (sic),” Kamal posted on his Twitter page. He said he is now personally involved in clearing all the obstacles for its release. However, Kamal added that the post-production work of the film will take about 6 months.

“4 all looking forward to VR2. Am personally getting in 2 clear the path. Bigger obstacles are out of the way. Whats left istechnical & legal,” he said. “But bear with my team and me. Post will take 6months (sic).” Going by his statement, Kamal may be planning to release the film during the Independence Day week.

The sequel to 2013 spy-thriller has been reeling under financial crisis, as its producer, Aascar Ravichandran was unable to clear the remuneration of the cast and crew, including Kamal, said reports.

Kamal’s announcement comes just a day after some media reports suggested that the shooting of his upcoming comedy film Sabash Naidu has been postponed indefinitely due to various reasons.

Besides essaying the lead role, Kamal has written, directed and co-produced Vishwaroopam 2, which also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur in important roles. The big-ticket film has music from Ghibran and will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

