Will Dhanush’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta teaser reveal Rana Daggubati’s look?

The teaser of Dhanush and Gautham Menon’s maiden film Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta will be released on Saturday as a Christmas gift for the fans. “Teaser of #ENPT will be released on Saturday (24th Dec) at 8:30pm,” tweeted Ondraga Entertainment, Gautham’s home production, which is bankrolling the project.

The name of the music composer, who has scored tunes for the film, is one of the film’s closely guarded secrets. The filmmakers, however, are expected to reveal the details of the ‘mystery composer,’ along with the teaser. While the first look posters of the film were released recently, showing different shades of Dhaunsh’s character, the makers didn’t reveal the look of Telugu actor Rana Daggubati’s role. The Baahubali actor is said to be playing an important role in the film. Will filmmakers give a glimpse of the actor in the teaser?

The film has Megha Akash as the female lead. The upcoming romantic thriller is said to be a musical extravaganza and director has said he has been very experimental with the forthcoming Dhanush-starrer in terms of narration.

While the first half of the film is said to be full of romance narrated mostly through songs, the second half will pack intense and high-voltage action scenes. The shooting for the film is going on and the makers have announced that the film will hit the screens worldwide in the Valentine week next year.

Dhanush and Gautham both tasted success at the box office with their last films. While the actor’s political thriller Kodi, which was released on Diwali, became a blockbuster, Gautham’s Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada also hit the jackpot at the box office. Going by the expectations, Gautham is tipped to deliver his third hit film in a row after Yennai Arindhaal and AYM.

