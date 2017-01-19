When Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan pose together, magic happens. See pics inside

Tamil stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Tamil stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

It’s a fan frenzy when we see Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan on the screen. But what if both the Tamil titans share a frame? Or, in fact, exude bonhomie for a photo shoot? It will sure be a one-in-a million picture that will find a place in hearts and smartphones of the fandom.

Rajini and Kamal shared not one but many frames in a photo-shoot after Vikatan Awards event where Rajinikanth presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to his pal Kamal. The two stars have a long relationship that spans over three decades. Starting in 1976 with Moondru Mudichu, Rajini and Kamal have acted in close to 12 films –nine Tamil movies, two Telugu movies and a Hindi movie.

Kamal was an established actor when Rajni started his Kollywood career. But the latter managed to steer a major chunk of fandom to his side not just from the Tamil cinema, but from all the ‘woods’. Though there was a tough competition between the stars, Rajini had said that Kamal was the one who advised him and showed him a path in the Madras film industry. In fact, Rajini has said earlier that K Balachander, who mentored Kamal, would ask him to observe and learn from the actor back in the old days.

Now, after 30 years, it is indeed a rare visual treat to see both of the stars taking time off to pose for a shoot. Reports also suggest that Kamal on his birthday hinted to that he would act with Rajini in near future.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Shankar’s magnum opus 2.0 and Kamal Haasan is all set for his next flick, Sabaash Naidu.

