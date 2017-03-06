When Chiranjeevi visited sets of Mahesh Babu-Murugadoss film, see pic

Megastar Chiranjeevi with Mahesh Babu and Murugadoss film Megastar Chiranjeevi with Mahesh Babu and Murugadoss film

The makers of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, tentatively called Mahesh 23, had a surprise visitor to the sets on Monday. Megastar Chiranjeevi stopped by at the shooting location in Hyderabad and spent some time with the filmmakers. The film’s cinematographer Santosh Sivan posted a picture on his Twitter page, where Chiranjeevi could be seen looking at the monitor along with the director AR Murugadoss and Mahesh. The picture was also retweeted by the director who expressed his excitement over his distinguished guest, captioning it, “Look who visited our set today (sic).”

The film crew is currently shooting in Hyderabad. According to industry sources, the film crew will make a small stopover in Chennai and head to Hong Kong for a major shooting schedule in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers are also yet to finalise the title even as they have announced the release date as June 23. “Be our guest in theatres, Opens June 23 !!!! … Very excited @urstrulyMahesh (sic),” Murugadoss had posted on his Twitter page earlier.

The buzz is the filmmakers are considering three titles and those are Sambhavami, Agent Shiva and Marmam. The film marks the official debut of Mahesh in Tamil.

The project is said to be high on action and the filmmakers have enlisted the service of four leading fight choreographers, including Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan and the Anbariv duo (twins Anbu and Arivu).

Mahesh reportedly plays an intelligence officer in the film. While Rakul Preet plays the female lead, Tamil actor Bharath has also been roped in to play an important role. The details of his character will be kept under wraps till the release of the film as it is said to be crucial from the story’s perspective.

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film has SJ Suryah playing the antagonist. Harris Jayaraj is scoring the music for the film.

