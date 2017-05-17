What is Sangamithra? As the film gets a Cannes 2017 presence, can the Shruti Haasan-starrer be the next Baahubali?

The entire lead cast of Sangamithra – Jayam Ravi, Arya and Shruti Haasan will be present at the Cannes Film Festival, 2017 to launch the first look of the film. The entire lead cast of Sangamithra – Jayam Ravi, Arya and Shruti Haasan will be present at the Cannes Film Festival, 2017 to launch the first look of the film.

Sangamithra is a period film in Tamil, directed by Sundar C starring Jayam Ravi, Arya and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The film was recently in the news as it was announced that its first look will be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival. The leading cast, music composer AR Rahman, director Sundar C and art director Sabu Cyril are said to be attending the festival. Shruti Haasan is training hard for her role. She has taken up physical combat training and sword fighting to prepare for the role.

In a statement from the filmmakers, we now know that Sangamithra is a tale set in the 8th century AD. The protagonist will be the titular character, and the film will tell the trials of tribulations of the woman. “It is a story about many kingdoms, many equations, many relationships – told in an ambitious, larger than life, visually extravagant manner. Sangamithra is aimed at being the crown jewel of Tamil films,” read the statement. The filmmakers dedicate this film as an ode to one of the oldest languages in the world.

The statement also said, “While this is a piece of fiction, there are unexplored chapters in India’s ancient history, which will be opened through Sangamithra in the most visually beautiful manner. Sangamithra is a film which will be told in two parts.”

Art director Sabu Cyril, the same man who worked in Baahubali franchise will also be working on this film as well. The film is bankrolled by Thenandal Films, and it is expected to go on floors in August.

