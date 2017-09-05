Watch Vishal, Mysskin’s camaraderie on the sets of Thupparivaalan!

Director Mysskin, Vishal and Prasanna on the sets of Thupparivaalan. Director Mysskin, Vishal and Prasanna on the sets of Thupparivaalan.

A making video from the sets of the much awaited Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan was released on Tuesday by the crew. Directed by Mysskin, the movie is a detective story that also stars Prasanna, Andrea Jeremiah, Simran, and Devayani. Right from the start, the movie has generated good buzz, thanks to Mysskin’s unique filmography. The fact that the director who generally works with lesser known stars has gone for a big name has created further interest in the project. Now, the snappily edited making video gives us more reasons to be excited. With some gripping music, it has well-orchestrated scenes and stunt sequences. It also shows the comfort level between Mysskin and his actors. The director is involved in every aspect of the film and is even caught spraying cream on John Vijay’s face, a reflection of what the director had said earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com.

“I am willing to go to any extent to keep my vision intact. I will intervene, poke my nose and dominate my technicians. That’s the reason most of the technicians don’t like to work with me for more than three movies and I understand that. But my movie is mine,” he had said.

Thupparivaalan is produced by Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory. Music for the movie is composed by Arrol Corelli, who has worked earlier with Mysskin in runaway hit movie Pisasu. The team had also released the title song earlier sung and written by Mysskin himself. The song establishes the character sketch of Kaniyan Poongundran, the main character. The movie has been certified U/A and will hit the big screens on September 14.

