Watch Solo – World of Shiva teaser: Dulquer Salmaan starrer is electrifying

The first few minutes of Solo’s new teaser has three things that set the tone– Poet Bharathiyar’s fiery words, the iconic tune from MS Viswanathan’s song “Engeyum Epothum” and an enraged yet serene Dulquer — and the result is breathtaking. The teaser which unveils the world of Shiva is beautiful. Rage is the theme and it is gloriously highlighted with brilliantly shot and craftily edited visuals. As the trailer progresses, a remixed version of Aigiri Nandini takes the reins, magnifying the intensity of frames painted in red on screen. Dulquer is a delight to watch — his fury and his precarious serenity just adding more magic to the minute and half long teaser.

It is interesting that Bharathiyar’s “Agni kunjondru kanden” has been used in the teaser. Masala Coffee, one of the bands which composed for the movie, had used the lines for a song in the much acclaimed Tamil movie Uriyadi that released last year. World of Siva also has music by Govind and the famed Thaikudam Bridge.

The bilingual is touted to be a romantic anthology directed by Bejoy Nambiar who is known for movies such as Shaitan and David. Dulquer will essay four roles in the film, styled after four elements of nature — earth, wind, fire and water.

The Mollywood heartthrob will also have four leading ladies: Neha Sharma, Sruthi Hariharan, Arthi Venkatesh and Sai Dhansika. Solo also features Nasser, Suhasini Maniratnam, Suresh Menon, Sujata Sehgal, and Deepti Sati in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Refex Entertainment along with Get Away Films. Notably, Bejoy has worked with eleven composers for the project.

