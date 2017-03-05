Watch: Rajinikanth fans in Japan, France celebrate Baasha re-release

Rajinikanth fans around the world celebrate Baasha re-release Rajinikanth fans around the world celebrate Baasha re-release

Superstar Rajinikanth’s film Baasha was re-released on Friday to a rousing welcome from the fans in Tamil Nadu after 22 years. The excitement and expectations for the film were on par with a new Rajinikanth film.

The celebrations for the film, that first came out in 1995, was just not limited to the state of Tamil Nadu. Fans across the world thronged the theatres that were showing the digitally re-mastered version of the cult-film and celebrated with cheers, festivity and busting crackers.

A few videos have surfaced online showing fans in Japan and France following the regular rituals of diehard fans in Tamil Nadu in welcoming a Rajinikanth film in theatres, including pouring milk on the actor’s cutout.

The mood in the theatres showing the film seems to be infectious. The fans of the superstar who did not have the opportunity to watch this evergreen film in theatres now can personally experience the thrill of watching Baasha in a fan frenzy atmosphere that no other Tamil actor’s film can offer.

Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya Dhanush were among the fans, who watched the first day, first show of Baasha at SPI Cinemas in Chennai. And Aishwarya termed watching the film along with the fans as a “surreal experience.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

First release was before 22 years bt still the craze has not gone down. Good films age like a wine & they get better with time.#Baasha2017 — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) March 3, 2017

“22 years later.. #BaashaReturns ..with tenfold the mass and magic.surreal experience amidst fans today #overwhelmed #thankful #blessed (sic),” she posted on her Twitter page.

Thanks for the historical reception to Baashha- Digitally Remastered in theaters all around the world!!

From Osaka, Japan show! Enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/gMFUp4zcUO — Sathya Movies (@sathyamovies) March 4, 2017

Young director Karthick Naren summed up the phenomenon in a best way possible in a tweet. “First release was before 22 years bt still the craze has not gone down. Good films age like a wine & they get better with time. #Baasha2017,” he posted on his Twitter page.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd