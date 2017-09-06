Watch: Mohanlal speaks from Kashi about Odiyan’s Manikyan

Odiyan will see Mohanlal essay a tribe leader who can change form into several animals. Odiyan will see Mohanlal essay a tribe leader who can change form into several animals.

One of the Mollywood’s most expensive movies to be made till date, Odiyan starring Mohanlal is a project that an entire industry is waiting for. Speaking about the magnum opus in a video from Kashi, Mohanlal said that the crew is the holy city to narrate the story of Manikyan. However, the actor revealed that the story doesn’t happen in Kashi. “It happens back home in Thenkurisi. Manikyan leaves everything to come here and spend his last few days. But now he is forced to go home due to certain developments,” the actor said. He further goes on to introduce the crew of Odiyan, “Manikyan’s story is being brought to the screen with Shaji Kumar’s cinematography. It has stunts by Peter Hein. The screenplay is by Harikrishnan and the film is directed by VA Shreekumar Menon.” Shreekumar will also be helming Mohanlal’s Rs 1000 crore film The Mahabharata.

Odiyan has seasoned actress Manju Warrier playing the female lead. This will be their third collaboration. The film also features veteran actors Sathyaraj and Prakashraj. Music is composed by M Jayachandran. Mohanlal plays the last surviving member of a tribal community called Odiyan in Kerala that lived in Palakkad-Malabar region. “Odiyan is a different entertainment film. A person can transform into an animal. It’s a trick. It will be a treat for the audience,” the 57-year-old had said earlier about his role. The tribe reportedly earns their living by scaring other people in the dark.

With extensive 3D usage, the film is touted to be a visual experience. The crew had earlier released a teaser which showed Mohanlal in a younger, leaner avatar. The veteran actor is also reported to have shed 15 kilos for one of the looks in this movie. The big-ticket film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

