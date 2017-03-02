Watch Kadamban trailer: Meet the Tamil Tarzan, Arya

Kadamban will be Arya’s first solo release of 2016. Kadamban will be Arya’s first solo release of 2016.

Finally, we get a glimpse of the much-awaited transformation of Arya as Kadamban. As expected, the actor didn’t give us a second to lean back on our chairs as he delivered an A-rush in form of the film’s trailer.

With Tarzan as its inspiration, the trailer was high on stunts that we remember well from our childhood. From iconic tree swings to mountain jumps, the trailer has them all.

The two-minute trailer hints that Kadamban is not taking a step back to fight what is his: his tribe, his forest and his wildlife. Instead, to fight the corporate establishment and sophisticated weaponry, the hero and his tribe constantly innovate.

The “black beetle”, of course, gets his “golden beetle” Catherine Tresa, who is shown in an equally powerful role as she fights for the cause.

If the entire 1.45 minutes is one side of the story, the rest of the 15 odd seconds will send a chill down your spine seeing Arya with his custom-built hammer as he does a backflip off an elephant’s head!

Watch trailer here:

Kadamban is Arya’s first solo release of 2017. The actor is said to be playing the role of tribal who makes a living by collecting honey in the forest. Actor Catherine Tresa plays the female lead in the film. It also stars versatile actor YG Mahendra, his daughter Madhuvanthi and popular stunt choreographer Subbarayan. Kadamban is directed by Ragavan and is bankrolled by Super Good Film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored music for the film. The makers are yet to reveal the release date.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd