WATCH: Bigg Boss Tamil ex-contestant Oviya says she will not return to the show

Bigg Boss Tamil became a hit among television audience and one of the main reasons happened to it’s contestant, Oviya. From her “Neenga Shut up panreengala” to her attitude on the show, she won the hearts of viewers. After her dramatic exit out of the house, fans, who have come to call themselves, ‘Oviya Army’ were wondering if she would return to the show as wildcard entry. However, the star took to her social media account to post a video where she said that she will not return to the show as a contestant. Not just this, she also spoke about all the speculations that surrounds her and Aarav, her new hair cut, Julie and Shakti.

She explained that she believes in love, and that her’s is a true love. She also said that she knows people might wonder why she is still stuck on Aarav, but she said that she will get her love back. Regarding the recent evictions from the house – Julie and Shakti – two contestants who cornered Oviya inside the house, she requested her fans not to corner the contestants. She said, “I know how it feels to be cornered, and I do not want my fans to do the same to either Julie or Shakti. As humans, we all tend to make mistakes and I am no exception. I am not perfect either, so please don’t corner them. In fact, I do not want fans who corner contestants like that.”

She also said that she enjoyed some time off, visited Varkala (Kerala) and is currently in Cochin. She explained that her hair cut was not part of any treatment, but it was for a wig brand that approached her to be a part of their endeavour to empower cancer patients. She said that she understands how the patients feel when they start to lose hair, as her mother too fought cancer. She showed off her hair cut and stressed the fact that she loves it a lot and is happy to be a part of something like this.

She concluded by telling her fans to look forward to seeing her on the silver screen. Her not coming back as a contestant might break her fans’ hearts but it looks like she is dead-set on her decision. This video was posted through one of her Twitter accounts and has since gone viral.

