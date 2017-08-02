Waiting to watch Vivegam first day first show with Ajith fans: Kabilan Vairamuthu

Kabilan Vairamuthu penned two songs for Ajith-starrer Vivegam, and also assisted with the screenplay. Kabilan Vairamuthu penned two songs for Ajith-starrer Vivegam, and also assisted with the screenplay.

Kabilan Vairamuthu, son of legendary poet-lyricist Vairamuthu, has revealed that he enjoyed working with actor Ajith in the much-awaited Tamil film Vivegam. Kabilan has not only penned two songs for the movie but has also worked on its screenplay. He has earlier worked as a writer for Director K V Anand’s Kavan.

“I was also a part of the script discussion during its pre-production stage and contributed to the screenplay of the movie. Director Siva gave me full freedom and confidence for my contribution in the screenplay and as a lyricist,” said the young writer.

Kabilan also said that he learned a lot from his interactions with Ajith. “Spending time with him was like reading a good book to me. His foresight, dedication to work, food habits and exercise regime for Vivegam were some of the many things that made me admire him more,” he said.

He further added, “I happened to watch few scenes of the movie including Ajith sir’s intro scene. I must confess that they have come out stronger and grander than what we wrote on paper. Waiting to watch them on the first day first show with the electrifying Ajith sir fans,” said Kabilan.

Vivegam was certified U/A by Censors on Monday and is slated for an August 24 release. The film also stars Kajal Agarwal, Akshara Haasan, and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The espionage-thriller has reportedly been made on a grand budget of more than Rs 100 crore, making it the biggest Ajith movie yet. The movie is being produced by Sathya Jyothi films.

