Vivek Oberoi on Ajith’s Vivegam: Siva named the film after me

Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Vivegam has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry ever since it went on the floors. It is by far the most popular and one of the most-awaited films in Ajith’s long and successful acting career. The upcoming espionage thriller is being shot on a lavish budget in different parts of the world, with a huge star cast. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will also be making his debut in Tamil with this film.

While talking to a newspaper recently, Vivek was very upbeat about his first Tamil film, as he shares screen space with Ajith ‘Anna.’ Ajith plays a top counter-terrorism official, while Vivek is the antagonist in the film. Based on the initial reports, fans may have assumed Vivek must be playing the head of some terror organisation and Ajith the one-man army that stops it. Recently, the filmmakers released a still from the sets of Vivegam, where Ajith and Vivek were seen in the same military outfit, suggesting they both might be on the same team. So what is it going to be? Is Vivek simply the bad guy or does his character have different dimensions to it?

“Yes, I am doing my first Tamil film. People are confused about whether I play the hero or the villain, or I have a negative role or not. It’s a powerful parallel role,” Vivek told DNA in an interview.

“When the director of the film Siva called me and said that he created the title Vivegam (my name in Tamil) only because he wanted me in the film, I was really humbled. It’s a Rs 120 crore film and shot all across the globe in countries like Romania, Albania, Bulgaria, and Serbia,” he added.

The filmmakers on Thursday also released a 25-second song teaser titled Surviva. The full song will be released on June 19. The film marks composer Anirudh Ravichander’s second collaboration with Siva and Ajith after Vedalam. Vivegam also marks the debut of Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan’s debut in Tamil. Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead in the film. The film, which is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, is expected to release in August.

