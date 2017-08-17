Vivegam trailer: Ajith is all set unleash his rage

Ajith’s Vivegam is all set to hit screens on August 24. Ajith’s Vivegam is all set to hit screens on August 24.

The trailer of much-awaited Tamil actioner Vivegam is out. Directed by Siva, the film stars Ajith Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Hassan, Aarav Chowdhary and Karunakaran among others.

Featuring frenetic action sequences galore, the latest trailer of the Ajith starrer has raised the expectations from Vivegam.

The film has remained a talking point in the industry since a long time. From the first still of Ajith in his ripped avatar to the release of Anirudh Ravichandran’s first song from the film, Vivegam has never failed to keep people excited about the release of the film, which is scheduled for August 24.

The music of Vivegam, which has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is already become a hit among the audience.

After filming for more than seven months, the shooting of Vivegam came to an end in July. The film marks the Tamil debuts of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan. Kajal Aggarwal plays the love interest of Ajith.

The film will simultaneously be released in Telugu as Vivekam.

