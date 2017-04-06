Vivegam: This time Ajith is seen practising with nunchaku, see pic

Vivegam: Director Siva released yet another still of Thala Ajith. Vivegam: Director Siva released yet another still of Thala Ajith.

Vivegam starring Ajith, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in the lead roles has kept fans on the edge by releasing stills of Thala Ajith in different avatars. So far, we have seen the Vedhalam actor as a sniper, covered in blood and with a six pack abs. The latest addition to this is a still of Ajith with a pair of nunchaku in his hands. Director Siva tweeted about the release of the still and said, “Sai….sai #vivegam dear Thala fans and cinema lovers ,Thursday 6th releasing another pic 12.01am ,🙏🙏sai….sai….🙏🙏 (sic).”

Sai….sai #vivegam dear Thala fans and cinema lovers ,Thursday 6th releasing another pic 12.01am ,🙏🙏sai….sai….🙏🙏 — siva+director (@directorsiva) April 5, 2017

He released the still of Ajith on Twitter and said, “SAI…..SAI….🙏🙏#VIVEGAM” Other than the pair of nunchaku, Ajith is also seen in his signature salt-and-pepper look. After the release of this still, fans’ expectation has only gotten higher, especially since the movie is being touted to be made in a Bondesque way.

So far, it has been revealed that the film delves into the relationship between a husband and wife and that Ajith is playing an Interpol officer. From the stills so far, especially the ones from the schedule in Bulgaria, the film looks promising. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will be playing an antagonist in the film. Speculations have been rife that Akshara Haasan will be seen portraying the role of a victim in the film.

This is the third collaboration between director Siva and Ajith after Veeram and Vedhalam. Interestingly, all the posters and stills of the movie have been released only on Thursday. Will the movie release on a Thursday too?

