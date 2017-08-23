Vivegam: Thala Ajith’s spy-thriller expected to create box office history, set for a big release on August 24

Ajith’s Vivegam set to create box office history Ajith’s Vivegam set to create box office history

The single screens in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have been buzzing as Thala Ajith’s most-awaited film Vivegam is set to hit screens worldwide on Thursday. The film is dominating the advance booking window with no other big film to rival the Ajith-starrer at the box office.

Vivegam will be reportedly releasing on 3000 screens worldwide. The film will open in about 800 screens in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the film is getting the biggest launch in Ajith’s career, thanks to Pulimurugan producer Tomichan Mulakuppadam.

Tomichan has managed to secure 300 screens for the much-awaited Tamil film in Kerala, where the film will have a record 1000 plus shows on the opening day itself. It is only the third film to release in these many screens in Kerala after Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Vivegam will hit 200 plus screens in Karnataka, while in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana it has got 450 screens combined, said reports. The Telugu dubbed version of the film has been named Vivekam. In Malaysia, the screen count is 700, which is the biggest opening for Ajith film so far there. In the US, it will release on 160 screens. The film will also be releasing on a good number of screens in other parts of the India and world, including UAE.

Director Siva said he has already dispatched all the prints to theaters assuring the fans the film will have a smooth release tomorrow. “Sai sai delivered all the prints in all formats thank u thala ajith sir and my team #vivegam respect and love to all (sic),” he tweeted.

Ajith, meanwhile, watched a special preview of Vivegam on Tuesday at National Film Development Corporation in Chennai along with his family members.

Vivegam has brought the festivity back to the theaters across Tamil Nadu post-GST implementation. The film, which has reportedly made Rs 100 crore in its pre-release business, is expected to break few records and create new ones at the box office.

Besides Ajith, Vivegam also stars Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan. Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead.

