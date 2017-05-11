Vivegam teaser: This is Ajith like you have never seen him before, watch video

Vivegam teaser: Ajith plays a spy in this thriller which has left fans impressed. Vivegam teaser: Ajith plays a spy in this thriller which has left fans impressed.

Before you see Thala Ajith in Vivegam teaser, you feel his presence in dimly lit silhouettes, an unseen man zooming away on a motorcycle and outrunning bullets. But this is not the slightly overweight Ajith who could never be bothered by the way he looks. This is a new Ajith, with abs and a buffed physique who runs with agility and will also take his shirt off. Unfortunately for his fans, he doesn’t do so in the teaser. But take away these changes and the rest remains the same as Vivegam teaser lands — Thala’s ability to own the screen, his whistle-a-minute dialogues and memorable action sequences.

Watch: Vivegam teaser starring Ajith

For those who came in late, Ajith’s Vivegam is a spy thriller and brings back his superhit jodi with director Siruthai Siva. They have earlier delivered Veeram and Vedalam. Ajith plays a soldier who is part of a counter-terror squad and has promised to keep India safe from external threats. The various stylish images of Ajith which have been releasing from the film’s shooting have kept the buzz about this film strong. As Ajith looks lean and mean, his fans have very high expectations from the thriller.

The film’s shooting is still going on in Europe. Other than Thala, the film has Vivek Oberoi playing the villain and Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in important roles. Sathyajyoti Films is producing it. The teaser leaked before its official release and immediately went viral on WhatsApp. Now, Ajith’s fans are doing their best it breaks a few records on YouTube too. The film releases in August.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd