Vivegam still: Ajith as a sniper will make you more curious about film, see pic

Director Siva’s upcoming film Vivegam, with Thala Ajith in the lead role, is touted to be an attempt to make a James Bond-esque film in Kollywood and expectations around the film is only shooting with each release of Ajith’s pictures from the film. Days after he released a bloodied and candid picture of Ajith from the sets of Vivegam, Siva has unveiled a new still much to the excitement of the actor’s fans. It is also said that every Thursday, fans may expect some surprise from the director. The latest picture shows Ajith dressed in white as a camouflage in snowy mountains while looking at his target through the scope of his fancy rifle. The majority of the shooting of the film took place in European locations and the shooting is also underway in Bulgaria.

In the film, Ajith is said to play a role of an Interpol officer and he has gone the extra mile to look the part in the espionage thriller. He surprised everyone and received a lot of appreciation from fans and celebrities alike when he showcased his sculpted physique earlier in the first look poster of the film.

The film also has Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the main antagonist. He is a popular face down south already, thanks to his two-part crime drama Rakhta Charitra series, which were also dubbed in Tamil. However, Vivegam will mark is official debut in Tamil and the actor is also in awe of his co-star Ajith.

“#Ajith Anna is the most humble, caring human being, absolute gem!Loving every minute of being pampered by all in Chennai! Thnk u for the love! (sic),” Vivek had posted on his Twitter page.

The film also has Kajal Agarwal, who is playing Ajith’s romantic interest, while Kamal Haasan’s second daughter Akshara Haasan will make her debut in Tamil with this film. Vivegam has created a huge pre-release buzz in the industry and distributors are already vying to acquire the theatrical rights of the film. According to reports, Sathya Jyothi Films, producers of the film, are reportedly considering to fix the theatrical rights of the film in Tamil Nadu at Rs 50 crore.

This film marks Siva’s third collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam. The film is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

