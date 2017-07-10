Vivegam song Thalai Viduthalai: Ajith film gives us the best track to wake up to

Thalai Viduthalai from Ajith’s Vivegam is out Thalai Viduthalai from Ajith’s Vivegam is out

The second single of Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Vivegam has landed and it is likely to be more loved than the first song, “Surivav”, which went viral instantly after it was released last month. The song, “Thalai Viduthalai”, is based on a punchline – ‘Never, ever GIVE UP!’ that became a rage after fans saw Ajith saying in a high-pitched tone in the teaser earlier.

Thalai Viduthalai is written by director Siva and is a highly motivating song to wake up in the morning and start your day with a new passion. The philosophy of the song is, irrespective of the number of times you have been knocked down, as long as you are willing to stand up again and fight back, you are not a failure. The heavy metal track and adrenaline pumping lyrics match the larger than life onscreen and off-screen image of Ajith.

Besides composing tunes, Anirudh Ravichander has also lent his voice to the song along with Harish Swaminathan. The lyrical video of the song will be released on Monday at 6 PM.

Vivegam is being made on a lavish budget of Rs more than 100 crore and it had been majorly shot in the European countries. The film follows a high-profile intelligence officer played by Ajith and his international exploits. The film has already created quite a buzz in the industry with the teaser and the first look poster, where Ajith had flaunted his new chiseled physique.

#THALAiViduthalai – http://t.co/NyrVrY7lWh

Our humble dedication to 25 years of true grit and determination 💪🏻🙏@directorsiva — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 9, 2017

The filmmakers recently wrapped up the shooting of Vivegam, which is now in the post-production. Ajith had even reportedly completed dubbing for his portions over a course of single night. The filmmakers are expected to release the film in August during the Independence Day week.

Besides Ajith, the film has Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, which marks his debut in Tamil. Kamala Haasan’s second daughter Akshara Haasan will also make her Kollywood debut with this film. Kajal Agarwal plays Ajith’s love interest. This film is Siva’s third collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam. The film is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

