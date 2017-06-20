Vivegam song Surviva: Ajith Kumar number gets record views, is a hit already

Ajith Kumar starrer Vivegam is a spy-thriller and is all set for an August release. Ajith Kumar starrer Vivegam is a spy-thriller and is all set for an August release.

The first single Surviva, released on Monday, from Ajith Kumar’s upcoming Tamil spy thriller Vivegam has set a new benchmark in the music streaming space in Tamil film industry. Released directly on Saavn, the music streaming portal, instead of Youtube, the song was played over a whopping 400,000 times in just over 12 hours, according to a statement from Sony Music.

Vivegam has music by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also lent his voice to Surviva track with rap lyrics by Malaysian rapper Yogi B. Vivegam, a spy thriller, which is co-written and directed by Siva, is first ever collaboration of Anirudh Ravichander and Yogi B. He is working for the second time with Ajith after Vedalam. Ajith had released the song on Monday via his Twitter account.

The teaser of the song was released a few days ago and it went totally viral. Yesterday, Anirudh Ravichander released the full song on Saavn and fans are ecstatic. It is a catchy number which mixed both Tamil and English lyrics in a rhythmic combination. Vivegam is being produced by Sathyajyothi Films and sees Vivek Oberoi playing the villain. A total of six songs will be released.

#SURVIVA on Apple Music

Get ready for the lyric video on YouTube at 6pm 🙏 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 20, 2017

Directed by Siva, the film features Ajith in the role of an Interpol agent, while eh faces Vivek Oberoi who plays the antagonist. This is the third time Ajith Kumar is working with director Siruthai Siva after the blockbusters like Veeram and Veedalam. Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan play pivotal roles. Produced by Sathya Jyoti Films, Vivegam is gearing up for release in August.

