Vivegam new poster: On Ajith’s birthday, be prepared to be shocked. See pic

Vivegam new poster: Ajith celebrates his 46th birthday Vivegam new poster: Ajith celebrates his 46th birthday

On the occasion of Thala Ajith’s 46th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Vivegam unveiled a new poster as a treat to his fans. In the new poster, an emotional looking actor is seen in clothes smeared with blood stains and mud and carrying a huge log on the back of his shoulder. The picture has sent his fans into a tizzy.

Describing Ajith as a humble and honest man, director Siva tweeted, “Happy birthday thala ajith sir,honest,humble,great man,it’s truly honour to know u,my sincere prayers for ur happiness and long life,sai sai.” Siva is directing one of the most-awaited films of this year, Vivegam, and it marks his third collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam.

Young music composer Anirudh Ravichander also wished Ajith, while sharing the new poster. “Happiest birthday to the one and only! Love you sir :),” he posted on his Twitter page. Vivegam is his second Ajith film as a composer. Earlier, he also scored music for Vedalam.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to ajith sir. Looking Forward to #vivegam #manofmass #charisma #perfectgentleman,” tweeted Dhanush, who is a self-confessed fan of Ajith. “Thala Birthday special Ride #MMDDDDLCTworkout Wish u all the love and happiness Ajith Sir #HBDBelovedThalaAjith Have a lovely day (sic),” wrote actor Arya on his Twitter page, who shared screen space with Ajith in Arrambam.

“Saw some amazing visuals. He is giving his heart & soul for #Vivegam Like all,waiting to watch #Ajith sir on screen (sic) #HBDBelovedThalaAjith,” tweeted actor Vikram Prabhu.

Celebrities have been wishing Ajith on social media. The actor is now shooting for his forthcoming espionage thriller, which has been the talk of the town ever since the look of Ajith from the film was outed by an international newspaper during one of the shooting schedules in Austria. In order to keep the buzz and expectations around the film alive, the filmmakers have frequently released pictures from the sets of Vivegam, showing Ajith in a new avatar. In the film, Ajith plays an Interpol officer and most of the shooting took place in the European locations.

Happy birthday thala ajith sir,honest,humble,great man,it’s truly honour to know u,my sincere prayers for ur happiness and long life,sai sai — siva+director (@directorsiva) April 30, 2017

Happiest birthday to the one and only! Love you sir :) #HBDBelovedThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/Z73BZOP7C6 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) April 30, 2017

Thala Birthday special Ride 🚴#MMDDDDLCTworkout 💪Wish u all the love and happiness Ajith Sir 😘😘#HBDBelovedThalaAjith Have a lovely day 👍😘 pic.twitter.com/GuQb2Hkd7c — Arya (@arya_offl) May 1, 2017

Hearty May Day wishes to all true hard workers around the globe! And Many more happy returns of the day Ajith sir! #HBDBelovedThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/CKKrr77ykN — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) April 30, 2017

Vivegam has a huge star cast, including Ajith, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Kamala Haasan’s daughter Akshara Haasan and Kajal Agarwal among others. The film, produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, is expected to release on the Independence Day weekend.

