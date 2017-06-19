Vivegam song Surviva: Ajith film’s first single does justice to his larger-than-life onscreen image

Surviva from Ajith’s Vivegam is out Surviva from Ajith’s Vivegam is out

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander released the first single titled “Surviva” from Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Vivegam on Monday. The 30-second teaser of the song which released last week, had taken the internet by storm, setting the expectations from the music album at a sky-high.

The song is composed and rendered with the sole purpose of matching the larger-than-life onscreen image of Ajith. And it has the qualities to be a chartbuster too. “Surviva” is written and sung by rapper Yogi B along with Mali Manoj and it also marks Anirudh’s first collaboration with the popular singer. The song is a tribute of sorts to Ajith, who has survived his failures and has emerged victorious in the industry. The lyrics are about a man, who takes on the struggles head-on and overcomes his challenges.

The filmmakers, meanwhile, are also confident that the album will set a new benchmark in the industry. Anirudh has composed the “Surviva” song with EDM-Hip-Hop aspects, which is the latest trend in the world of music. “Hi guys, this is your Anirudh and I am very very excited for the release of ‘Surviva’. Thanks for the overwhelming response for the teaser already. I am very happy. After a long time, we are coming back and this time we are going to do something different. We want to set a benchmark in streaming,” Anirudh said in a video message shared on his Twitter page while announcing the release of the song.

Vivegam is one of the most-awaited films in the career of Ajith. The film, which is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 120 crore, was majorly shot in the European countries. Ajith, who plays a top counter-terrorism official, has gone an extra mile to look the part for this film. He has achieved a lean and muscled look for the film.

The film marks the debut of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi in Tamil. He will be playing the main antagonist. Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan also debuts in Tamil with this film, and Kajal Aggarwal plays Ajith’s love interest. Vivegam is the second outing of director Siva with Ajith and Anirudh. Previously, the trio had delivered a blockbuster called Vedalam in 2015.

