Vivegam box office: Will Thala Ajith’s film earn Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend?

Ajith’s Vivegam box office report Ajith’s Vivegam box office report

Thala Ajith’s latest release Vivegam continued to dominate the second day at the box office, encouraging the trade pundits to suggest that the spy-thriller may end its opening weekend with Rs 100 crore in its kitty. The film directed by Siva, released on Thursday to an incredible reception from the fans of the star around the world.

Such was the craze that special fan shows were screened in Tamil Nadu on Thursday midnight, followed by early morning shows. Single screen owners said they were under a lot of pressure to increase the number of shows to accommodate the demand of the viewers. The Ajith craze could also be seen sweeping the advance booking as many screens sold out the tickets for the first weekend as soon they offered online bookings.

Vivegam has debuted by earning Rs 16.20 crore approximately in Tamil Nadu, where it opened on more than 700 screens. It is the biggest ever opening for an Ajith film and second only to Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali, which made over 21 crore on its opening day.

Vivegam also dominated the box office in other south Indian states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Ajith starrer which released on 300 plus screens in Kerala has earned Rs 2.8 crore on Thursday. “#Vivegam gets a massive opening and collects ₹2,87,89770 as gross on the first day in Kerala. Thanks to all for your support,” confirmed producer Tomichan Mulakuppadam, who is distributing the film in Kerala.

The day one worldwide gross is said to be more than 30 crore. “Incredible response all over! So happy to see #vivegam receive this kind of love and appreciation!,” tweeted Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi reacting to the box office reports of the film. Vivek made his debut in film in Tamil with Vievgeam.

The film’s second-day box office numbers are also expected to be at par with its opening day collection. In Chennai, the day two collection was reportedly more than the day one. “#Vivegam beats #Vivegam in Chennai city.. Day 1 Gross 1.21 Crs is beaten by Day 2 Gross 1.51 Crs.. #Vivegam 1st movie to cross 1.50 Crs..” tweeted industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

Sai sai 🙏🙏🙏🙏positive reviews and reports pouring in day 2 #vivegam #ennampolvazhkai — siva+director (@directorsiva) August 25, 2017

#Vivegam becomes the fastest movie to reach 2.5 Crs in Chennai city Box office history.. 2 Days.. Total gross – 2.72 Crs.. #ChennaiBORecord — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017

Overwhelmed by the response for films, Siva thanked the fans for the support. “Sai sai positive reviews and reports pouring in day 2 #vivegam #ennampolvazhkai,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

While Vivegam was expected to take the box office by storm in its opening weekend, the actual test for the film begins on Monday. Given that the film has received average ratings from the critics already, the public’s word of mouth will decide the fate of the film next week at the box office.

