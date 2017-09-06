Vivegam box office: Thala Ajith’s film rules the cash counter, collects Rs 136 cr

Ajith’s Vivegam has earned Rs 136 across worldwide. Ajith’s Vivegam has earned Rs 136 across worldwide.

Ajith’s Vivegam might have been critically panned, but none of that has affected the film’s box office collection as it has earned Rs 136 crore until September 4. The film has earned Rs 92 crores in India and Rs 44 crore abroad. The movie has continued its bullish run at the collection centres in its second week, despite new releases. The movie has also earned good money abroad, becoming the highest grossing movie for Ajith in the US and Australia after the second weekend. While Vivegam has earned around Rs 3.3 crore (USD 517,000) in the States, it earned about Rs 1.10 crore by the end of the second weekend. According to industry trackers, it is also the highest earning Tamil movie in 2017 in UAE.

Vivegam also ruled the box office in Chennai during the second weekend, topping the collection list with Rs 8.50 crore. The film has crossed Bahubaali 1’s second week earning of Rs 8.25 crore. According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the film was earning more than the newer releases such as Vijay Sethupathi starrer Puriyatha Puthir and Vidharth’s Kurangu Bommai.

Vivegam is directed by Siruthai Siva and also stars Kajal Agarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichandren. Vivegam is Ajith’s third venture with Siva, after Vedhalam and Veeram.

Vivegam is the biggest opener in Ajith’s career so far. The film earned Rs 25.83 crore across India, which happens to be the second highest for any Tamil film, after Rajinikanth’s Kabali.

