Vivegam box office collection Day 2: Ajith starrer collects over Rs 60 crore

Ajith’s Vivegam box office collection day 2 Ajith’s Vivegam box office collection day 2

With no major rival at the box office, Thala Ajith’s Vivegam remains the top choice for this festival weekend for the movie goers in South India. On its opening day, powered by extra fan shows, the film raked in Rs 33.08 crore at the worldwide box office.

Continuing its bullish trend, industry sources said that Vivgeam has collected about Rs 20 crore in the domestic market on Friday. The film is also doing good at the overseas.

The Ajith-starrer, which hit about 160 screens in the US, has raked in Rs 2.10 crore, in Malaysia where it released on over 700 screens, it managed Rs 4.50 crore in two days. The total two-day overseas collection of the film is pegged at Rs 18 crore, according to industry tracker Ramesh Bala. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at Rs 66 crore.

The record-breaking opening weekend collection numbers can be attributed to the humongous pre-release buzz around the film, which was made on a lavish budget of Rs 120 crore. The film has already made more than Rs 100 crore through its theatrical and satellite rights before its release.

The heavy advance booking will ensure a profitable Saturday and Sunday. Ruban Mathivanan, Managing Director of GK Cinemas, tweeted, “For the 4 day weekend we have sold around 10,000 tickets, massive by any scale #Vivegam #KingofOpening @directorsiva(sic).”

#Vivegam 2-Days WW Box Office:#India – ₹ 48 Crs Overseas – ₹ 18 Crs Total – ₹ 66 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017

Single screens owners also said they were under a lot of pressure to increase the number of shows to accommodate the demand of the viewers.

Vivegam, which is director Siva’s third consecutive outing with Ajith in the lead role, is expected to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office by the end of its opening weekend. Vivegam also overtook the opening day collection of Vedalam, Ajith-Siva’s previous film. Vedalam had earned Rs 15.5 crore on its first day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd