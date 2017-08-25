Vivegam box office collection Day 1: This Ajith starrer earns Rs 25.83 crore

Ajith’s movie Vivegam collected Rs 25.83 crore in India on Day 1. Ajith’s movie Vivegam collected Rs 25.83 crore in India on Day 1.

Vivegam, which hit screens on Thursday, has received a mixed reaction from critics and audience alike. From the rate at which the advance booking of the movie was done, trade analysts expected the movie to take a good opening, but the film has done much better. Vivegam is the biggest opener in Ajith’s career so far. It overtook Vedhalam by Rs 7 crore wrote trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

He also said the all India collection is Rs 25.83 crore, which happens to be the second highest for any Tamil film, after Rajinikanth’s Kabali.

At the #USA BO, #Vivegam with it’s Premieres + Day 1 BO of $260,579 surpasses #Bairavaa ‘s Life-time $259,189 to become 2017 ‘s No.4 Tamil.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017

#Vivegam has taken #Thala #Ajith ‘s Highest Day 1 Opening in all 5 Southern States & All-India.. It has done better than #Vedalam by ₹ 7 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017

#Vivegam All-India Day 1 BO Gross: TN – ₹ 16.95 Cr KA – ₹ 3.75 Cr KE – ₹ 2.88 Cr AP/TS – ₹ 1.75 Cr ROI – ₹ 0.50 Cr Total – ₹ 25.83 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017

Ramesh Bala also revealed that the film has surpassed Bairavaa’s lifetime collection at the USA box office on Day 1 by raking in $259,189 (Rs 1.66 crore approx).

The film has done spectacularly well on Day 1, and trade pundits have also noted the film continues to do well on Day 2 as well. Will the film continue to do this well on weekdays? We will have to wait and see.

Looks like director Siva has got third time lucky with Thala after Veeram and Vedhalam. If the movie continues to perform well, this would mark a successful hattrick collaboration. The film bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi films also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan.

