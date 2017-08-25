Only in Express

Vivegam box office collection Day 1: This Ajith starrer earns Rs 25.83 crore

Looks like director Siva has got third time lucky with Ajith's Vivegam after Veeram and Vedhalam. If the movie continues to perform well, this would mark a successful hattrick collaboration between the director and actor. The film has collected Rs 25.83 cr in India on Day 1.

August 25, 2017
Vivegam, which hit screens on Thursday, has received a mixed reaction from critics and audience alike. From the rate at which the advance booking of the movie was done, trade analysts expected the movie to take a good opening, but the film has done much better. Vivegam is the biggest opener in Ajith’s career so far. It overtook Vedhalam by Rs 7 crore wrote trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

He also said the all India collection is Rs 25.83 crore, which happens to be the second highest for any Tamil film, after Rajinikanth’s Kabali.

 

Ramesh Bala also revealed that the film has surpassed Bairavaa’s lifetime collection at the USA box office on Day 1 by raking in $259,189 (Rs 1.66 crore approx).

The film has done spectacularly well on Day 1, and trade pundits have also noted the film continues to do well on Day 2 as well. Will the film continue to do this well on weekdays? We will have to wait and see.

Looks like director Siva has got third time lucky with Thala after Veeram and Vedhalam. If the movie continues to perform well, this would mark a successful hattrick collaboration. The film bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi films also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan.

