Vivegam box office collection: Ajith’s film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Vivegam which stars Thala Ajith has continued its great run at the box office crossing Rs 100 crore in collections after the first weekend. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has grossed Rs 69 crore in India and Rs 36.50 crore worldwide, thus joining the coveted 100-crore club.

Vivegam released on August 24th to mixed reviews across critics. However, that doesn’t seem to have dampened the film’s earning abilities as it minted money both before and after its release. The film has collected a whooping Rs 48.50 crore in Tamil Nadu in its first four days. The movie has also smashed city box office record earning Rs 5.75 crores in the long weekend. It has become the fastest movie to cross the Rs 4 crore mark in Chennai, taking just three days to touch the mark.

Vivegam has received a massive opening, thanks to Ajith’s cult star status. The movie had earned Rs 33.08 crore on its opening day and Rs 20 crore on the second day. Industry trackers has already predicted the movie will earn Rs 100 crore by the end of the opening weekend.

#Vivegam 1st Weekend (Aug 24th – 27th) WW BO:#India – ₹ 69.50 Cr Overseas – ₹ 36.50 Cr Total – ₹ 106 Cr A Non-Rajini/Shankar Record! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2017

#Vivegam @ #Chennai City BO 1st Wknd: Thurs – ₹ 1.22 Cr Fri – ₹ 1.51 Cr Sat – ₹ 1.55 Cr Sun – ₹ 1.47 Cr Total – ₹ 5.75 Cr #NewBORecord — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2017

Ajith’s biggest release yet, no other movie had released during the Vinayaga Chaturthi holiday weekend, fearing a clash with Vivegam. Tickets for the movie had sold out within minutes and special screenings had to be held to accommodate the growing demand.

The movie also features Kajal Agarwal, Vivek Oberoi, and Akshara Haasan.

