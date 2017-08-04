Vivegam audio teaser: Anirudh Ravichander delivers his best work yet for Thala Ajith, watch video

Ajith’s Vivegam audio teaser is out Ajith’s Vivegam audio teaser is out

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has unveiled the music album promo of Vivegam to celebrate the silver jubilee of Thala Ajith’s acting career in Tamil cinema. The first three singles, Surviva, Thalai Viduthalai and romantic number Kadhalaada, from the film were released and have already become a big hit.

The audio teaser gives a sneak peek into Anirudh’s other compositions for the film. And Vivegam album is clearly his best creation yet. While the album seems to have five songs, Veriyera, which feels like a battle song, will instantly click with the listeners. There is also another version of Kadhalaada, a classical number. Another track titled ‘Never Give Up’, feels like a montage song with English lyrics. Another highlight of the audio teaser is the background score for Ajith’s character in the film. The heavy-metal track matches the larger-than-life onscreen life of Ajith.

Anirudh has also announced that the music album release date while unveiling the audio promo. “Here is the #Vivegam album preview. Thank you for the massive response to the singles Full album 7th Aug (sic),” he posted on his Twitter page.

Vivegam is Anirudh’s second collaboration with director Siva and Ajith. Previously, the trio had worked in 2015 film Vedalam, which one of the top grossing films in Tamil that year.

Talking about the music earlier, he said Vivegam was different genre compared to Vedalam, so the tunes will also be different.

#AK25

Here is the #Vivegam album preview 🤘- http://t.co/mb45tWmZIB

Thank you for the massive response to the singles 🙏

Full album 7th Aug 👍 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) August 3, 2017

“After Vedalam, the expectation of the audience from our team is really high. And we are trying to live up to it. Vivegam is a different premise. It will be stylish like a James Bond film. So obviously the music will also be new and different,” he had said.

Vivegam also has Vivek Oberoi, Akshara Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal among others in the lead role. The film is slated for the worldwide release on August 24.

