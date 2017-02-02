Vivegam: Ajith’s six-pack abs leave Rana Daggubati, Dhanush inspired

Tamil star Ajith and Tollywood star Rana Daggubati Tamil star Ajith and Tollywood star Rana Daggubati

It’s not just Thala Ajith’s fandom but many stars across industries can’t get enough of the new chiselled look of the star from his next title Vivegam. The pumped-up beefy avatar of Ajith from Vivegam has been a much-awaited visual treat giving us massive work-out goals. The poster shows a redefined commando in his greased body, a long way from the paunchy star we know. Ajith stars as an international spy in this films.

More from the world of Entertainment:

This was a “phenomenal” transition not just for the star himself but an “inspiration” for many of his peers too. Tollywood’s hulk Rana Daggubati, more popularly know as the Baahubali’s Bhallaladeva, was the first to praise the “rockstar” for setting new targets to perfect physique.

“Wow wow wow!! Outstanding! This is motivational this is inspirational! Really such phenomenal dedication! Ajit Sir you are truly a rockstar!” tweeted Rana.

Also read | Thala 57: Ajith flaunts his chiseled physique in Vivegam first look, see pic

Meanwhile, others stars who also like to flaunt their bodies were amazed by the transformation of Ajith as well.

Dhanush shared the first look picture captured it “Oh yes!”.

“Perseverance & dedication #Thala all the way! #AK57FirstLook #Vivegam #ComingSoon #CantWait,” posted Rahul Dev. Mollywood’s Vikram Prabu tweets: “BElieve in YOUrself”👏To work thro all that pain & achieve this is Amazing!Wishing #Ajith sir & @directorsiva a hattrick with #Vivegam!”

Kajal Aggarwal and her sister Nisha also called the star a “visual delight”. “Waking up to this! This man such an inspiration,” tweeted Nisha. Ajith’s new avatar will add to the fan frenzy around the film, which is touted to be Siva’s attempt to make a James Bond-level film in Tamil.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander had also said the film is being made at par with international standards.

Vivegam boasts an all-star cast including, Ajith, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan among others. It is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and expected to release in April this year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd