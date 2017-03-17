Vivegam: Ajith’s new bloody look is going viral, see pic

Ajith’s new still from the sets of Vivegam Ajith’s new still from the sets of Vivegam

Adding to the fan frenzy around his upcoming film Vivegam, director Siva has shared a new candid on-set picture of Thala Ajith. The picture seems to be taken right after shooting a bloody sequence as Ajith can be seen in clothes smeared with blood stains and mud. The picture has sent fans into a tizzy even as it went viral on social media. Ever since the look of Ajith from the film was outed by an international newspaper during one of the shooting schedules in Austria, Vivegam has been creating a lot of buzz on social media.

The official first look poster featuring Ajith flaunting his chiselled physique had set the internet on fire when it was released a few months ago. The expectations around the film are so high that film distributors have already started vying to bag the theatrical rights of the film. According to reports, Sathya Jyothi Films, producers of the film, are reportedly considering to fix the theatrical rights of the film in Tamil Nadu at Rs 50 crore.

In Vivegam, Ajith is said to be playing an Interpol officer and the most of the shooting took place in the European locations. Recently, Ajith flew to Bulgaria to shoot the remaining portions of the film.

According to the reports, the filmmakers have planned to release the film on the Independence Day week. Meanwhile, the teaser trailer of the film is also expected to be unveiled on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

Besides Ajith, the film has Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the main antagonist in the film and also marks his debut in Tamil. Kamala Haasan’s daughter Akshara Haasan also make her Kollywood debut with this film. Kajal Agarwal plays Ajith’s love interest.

This film marks Siva’s third collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam. The film is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

