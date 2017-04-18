Vivegam: Ajith flaunts his lean and mean look, see pic

Thala Ajith’s new picture from Vivegam Thala Ajith’s new picture from Vivegam

Thala Ajith’s forthcoming espionage thriller Vivegam is by far the most important film of his career. Given that he has a strong fan base, his movies tend to create a lot of excitement and expectations but Vivegam has created an unparalleled interest for an Ajith film among the fans of Tamil cinema ever since it went on the floors. The anticipation and expectations only shot up following the release of the dashing first look poster featuring Ajith in a never-seen-before avatar. The filmmakers, meanwhile, have been successful in keeping the buzz around the film alive with the frequent release of working pictures and movie stills.

A latest still of Ajith has surfaced online showing him surprisingly leaner than we thought he would be. In military pants and slim fit t-shirt coupled with a cool pair of aviator sunglasses and sporting a grey hair, Ajith looks every bit like a soldier. He is part of a counter-terrorist squad and is all set to keep the country safe from external threats in a stylish way possible.

The buzz is that director Siva has decided to release the teaser of Vivegam, which has been a long overdue, on May 1 on the occasion of Ajith’s 46th birthday.

The film also has Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the main antagonist. He is a popular face down south already thanks to his two-part crime drama Rakhta Charitra series, which were also dubbed in Tamil. However, Vivegam will mark his official debut in Tamil.

Actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter Akshara Haasan will make her debut in Tamil with this film, in which Kajal Agarwal plays the female lead. The film, which is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, is expected to release in August.

