Vivegam: Ajith’s film earns more than Rs 120 crore worldwide even before release

Vivegam, the third directorial of Siva in collaboration with Ajith, has been making headlines. Now, there are reports that the film has already earned a record breaking amount of Rs 120 crore, even before the release.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, “#VivegamPrerelease biz of ₹ 120+ Crs WW.. Huge.. A new Non-SuperStar Rajini record.” Going by this, we can safely say that Ajith’s film is going to have a profitable run at the box office since the film was made with a budget of around Rs 100 crore, making it the biggest Ajith movie.

Earlier, it was reported that Vivegam’s music rights for television have been bought by industry giant SUN TV but the price details of the both the deals remain undisclosed.

The film has remained a talking point in the industry since a long time. From the first still of Ajith in his ripped avatar to the release of Anirudh Ravichandran’s first song from the film, Vivegam has never failed to keep people excited about the release of the film, which is scheduled for August 24.

The music of Vivegam, which has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is already become a hit among the audience.

After filming for more than seven months, the shooting of Vivegam came to an end in July. The film marks the Tamil debuts of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan. Kajal Aggarwal plays the love interest of Ajith.

The film will simultaneously be released in Telugu as Vivekam.

