Vivegam: Ajith Anna is an absolute gem, says Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi seems to have been floored by Thala Ajith’s humility. The actor took to Twitter to share his experience of working in his first Tamil film, saying he is enjoying all the pampering on the sets of Vivegam.

“#Ajith Anna is the most humble,caring human being,absolute gem!Loving every minute of being pampered by all in Chennai! Thnk u for the love! (sic),” the actor posted on his Twitter page.

Vivek is a familiar face down south as his two-part gangster-film Rakta Charitra was also dubbed in Tamil. However, Vivegam marks his original debut film in Kollywood. Meanwhile, when it comes to playing a baddie, nobody does better than Vivek. He is playing the main antagonist in the film, which is an espionage thriller.

Vivegam is one of the most-anticipated films of 2017 and it has been one of the top subjects discussed on social media among the Tamil movie fans. The film took the internet by storm when the makers released the first look poster recently, revealing Ajith’s new chiseled physique

The upcoming Ajith-starrer is said to be Siva’s attempt to make James Bond-esque film in Kollywood. The rumours have it that Vivegam is the film of the three-part franchise, in which Ajith plays a spy. Reportedly, the filmmakers have already developed storylines for the second and third part too.

Actor Kamal Haasan’s youngest daughter Akshara Haasan is also making her debut in Kollywood with the film. Actor Kajal Aggarwal is also a part of the film.

This film marks Siva’s third collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam. The film is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

