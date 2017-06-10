Vivegam: Ajith and Vivek Oberoi in the same frame makes us wonder, who is the antagonist of this film? See photo

Ajith and Vivek Oberoi during the shoot of their upcoming film, Vivegam. Ajith and Vivek Oberoi during the shoot of their upcoming film, Vivegam.

Vivegam is one of the much anticipated movies of the year, starring Thala Ajith, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. Directed by Siva and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film’s music is being scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie’s teaser has so far reached 15 million views, and every still and poster that has surfaced online goes viral within minutes. One such picture features the Veeram actor and Vivek Oberoi in the same frame for the first time. Looks like they are all set for a scene in their gear.

After seeing this picture though, we wonder. What kind of an antagonist is Vivek Oberoi in the film? He is dressed in the same gear as that of Ajith. They are all in their uniform. So, if he betrays the leading man’s confidence; does that mean there is another villain in the movie?

The teaser only showed us a glimpse of the kind of action sequences that we will get to see in the film. The plot has so far been kept under the wraps. And, with the shooting taking place in Europe, there has been no leaks about the scenes and sequences so far.

The film is slotted for August release, and the makers of the film have kept the fans interest alive with stills from the sets, actor’s looks and so on. Looks of Thala Ajith especially has kept everyone happy. It has been more than a year since we saw him on the silverscreen. So, this film is definitely going to be a treat for his followers. ​

