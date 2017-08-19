Vivegam: Ajith and I share very good camaraderie, says Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal opens up on Ajith’s Vivegam Kajal Aggarwal opens up on Ajith’s Vivegam

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who completed a decade in the industry, will be seen sharing screen space with Thala Ajith in the upcoming film Vivegam. It will be for the first time she has been paired opposite Ajith. She is quite excited about the upcoming film, which has captured the imagination of the audience already.

“I had a great experience working in Vivegam, which is a racy thriller. It was fantastic to work with Ajith sir. He is a really nice person. And he is a thorough professional and obviously fantastic at the work,” Kajal told Indianexpress.com about her maiden film with Ajith.

Kajal will be playing a typical Tamil girl in Vivegam “My character is a very artsy person. Ajith and I play husband and wife. We share a very good camaraderie and I think that’s quite evident on the screen,” she added.

Kajal was last seen in Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which had Rana Daggubati in the lead role. The film that released to a mixed response from the critics was declared a box office hit as it reportedly raked in over Rs 30 crore in its first week.

And Kajal is all set to taste another box office success with the forthcoming spy-thriller, which will also simultaneously release in Telugu as Vivekam.

Vivegam is one of the highly-anticipated films down south that is releasing this month worldwide. The first extensive trailer of the film that was released earlier this week took the internet by storm by amassing more than 7 million views in less than 48 hours of its debut on YouTube.

Vivegam, which also stars Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan, will hit the screens on August 24. The film is directed by Siva, who has delivered two blockbusters, Veeram and Vedalam, with Ajith in the past.

