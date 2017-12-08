Viswasam actor Ajith flaunts new hairdo

According to reports, Ajith will be playing a dual role in Viswasam. According to reports, Ajith will be playing a dual role in Viswasam.

Thala Ajith was seen with his new hairstyle during a function at his son Aadvik’s school in Chennai. The star was caught on camera with his hair partially dyed brown. Since Mankatha, barring Billa 2, Ajith sported his natural grey hair in all his movies.

After more than five years, Ajith has coloured his grey hair presumably to play his character in the upcoming film Viswasam, which will be directed by Siva.

Ajith is arguably the only star in the Tamil film industry, who challenged the conventional ideas of heroes. He was never bothered by his paunch despite working in the industry that is obsessed with the actors’ physical appearance. Nor did he even try to conceal his grey hair, a clear sign of ageing. He made salt and pepper hairstyle desirable even as he showed the elegance of ageing gracefully.

Ajith’s upcoming film Viswasam was also launched in Chennai on Thursday with the director and other members of the crew performing the customary pooja. It will be Siva’s fourth consecutive outing with Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. The regular shooting will begin from January.

According to reports, Ajith will be playing a dual role in the film. The makers have even reportedly approached Malayalam star Nivin Pauly to play an important role in the film. The details of remaining cast and crew of the film are awaited.

Sathya Jyothi Films, which bankrolled Ajith and Siva’s previous outing Vivegam, will fund the actor-director duo’s new project. The makers have plans to release it during Diwali 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd