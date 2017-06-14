Vishwaroopam 2 trailer to release on Eid? Kamal Haasan responds

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 gearing up for a grand release this year Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 gearing up for a grand release this year

Actor Kamal Haasan seems to have developed zero tolerance to baseless rumours about him or his movies. A day after rumours were rife that he will be releasing the trailer of his much-awaited film Vishwaroopam 2, the actor took to Twitter to clear the air. Terming it as a “fake news”, Kamal said that his production house will keep his fans informed about the latest developments related to the film. “False news about trailer of VR2. RKFI is bound to inform admirers of progress. We facilitate Tamil VR2’s release. We own the Hindi rights,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Vishwaroopam 2 is the second installment of the spy-thriller created by Kamal. The first film in the series had created a lot of controversies, sparked debate about artistic freedom in the country and made national headlines after then Jayalalithaa government banned the film in Tamil Nadu. Vishwaroopam was accused of portraying the Muslim community in the bad light. Inspite of repeated assurances from the filmmakers that the film is not against any particular community or religion, the government still banned the film. Eventually, the film was released after Kamal agreed to edit out few scenes that were deemed controversial in the film.

On the fourth anniversary of the film’s release, Kamal recalled the struggle he had to go through back then. “7 th of februarya few years back made me understand how people’s love can make an artiste win against tyranny. Was humbled & stay that way,” he had tweeted.

Earlier, this year Kamal announced that his production house Raaj Kamal Films International has taken over the project and will release the sequel this year itself. Vishwaroopam 2 had been reeling under financial crisis as its producer, Aascar Ravichandran, was unable to clear the remuneration of the cast and crew including Kamal, said reports. The post-production work of the film is now in progress and the fans can expect a release date for the film soon.

Besides essaying the lead role, Kamal has written, directed and co-produced Vishwaroopam 2, which also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur in important roles. The big-ticket film has music from Ghibran and will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kamal is also gearing for his small screen debut with Bigg Boss Tamil. The first season of the show will open on June 25.

