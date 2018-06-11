Follow Us:
Monday, June 11, 2018
Vishwaroopam 2 trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Vishwaroopam 2 movie trailer launch live updates: Want to know what celebrities and fans are saying about the trailer of Kamal Haasan starrer Vishwaroopam 2? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Tamil actioner.

Written by Ashameera Aiyappan | Chennai | Updated: June 11, 2018 6:53:42 pm
Vishwaroopam 2 Trailer Vishwaroopam 2 movie trailer: The Kamal Haasan starrer will hit screens on August 10.

All eyes are on Kamal Haasan once again. But this time, it isn’t about his political endeavours. Kamal turns director once again for Vishwaroopam 2. While the Tamil trailer of the film will be launched by his actor-musician daughter Shruti Haasan, Jr NTR and Aamir Khan will be launching the Telugu and Hindi trailer, respectively.Vishwaroopam met with huge success after it ran into several controversies on the road to the theatres. Vishwaroopam 2 has acquired a U/A certificate and will hit the screens on August 10 after lying in the cans for quite some time. While the film will be presented by Raaj Kamal Films International in Tamil and Telugu, it will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment in Hindi. Raaj Kamal Films took over after the producers Aascar Films ran into financial trouble.

Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta. The film will have music by Ghibran.

Live Blog

Vishwaroopam 2 movie trailer launch live updates: Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Vishwaroopam 2.

18:53 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Take a look at new stills from Vishwaroopam 2
18:21 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Ehsaan Noorani on Vishwaroopam 2
18:09 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Director Atlee on Vishwaroopam 2 trailer
17:53 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
V Ravichandran on Vishwaroopam 2

On being a part of Vishwaroopam 2, Aascar Films’ V Ravichandran said, “It’s an honour to be a part of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s film. It is a great feeling and we at Aascar Film are happy to back such a brilliant sequel. We are looking forward to this extremely important and exciting film.”

17:50 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
J Satish Kumar on Vishwaroopam 2 trailer

J Satish Kumar posted on Twitter: "#Ulaganayagan for a reason. action packed #Vishwaroopam2Trailer is here. Expectations are sky high!"

17:47 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
G. Dhananjayan on Vishwaroopam 2 trailer

Producer G. Dhananjayan wrote on Twitter: "#Vishwaroopam2trailer is mind-boggling in action sequences @ikamalhaasan Sir is fabulous...hugely exciting."

17:43 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Watch the Telugu trailer of Vishwaroopam 2

Sharing the Telugu trailer of Vishwaroopam 2, Jr NTR wrote, "ONE MAN. MANY FACES. Feel truly honoured to launch the trailer of this great man @ikamalhaasan sir's labour of love. Here's #Vishwaroopam2Trailer."

17:41 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan on politics in Vishwaroopam 2

"I will not mix politics and films. I can't help it if someone else does." Kamal Haasan told reporters at the trailer launch.

17:37 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Vishwaroopam 2 is a prequel?

"Vishwaroopam 2 is a prequel. It will stay completely true to the story. There is going to be a lot of action backed with emotion," revealed Kamal Haasan.

17:35 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan on Vishwaroopam controversy

"The controversy that had risen in the first part was politics. It was proved right then. It won't happen now and if it does, I am fully prepared to tackle it as a politician," remarked the actor.

17:33 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan bats for Tamil cinema

"Tamil films will soon become the content the world sees and if Raaj Kamal Films International's name is a small part of that history, we would happy," said Kamal Haasan.

17:31 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan remembers Chandra Haasan

Kamal Haasan also talked about his brother late Chandra Hassan. He said, "I won't call this a memorial or a tribute. We tell that only about people who have gone, but he is there in my actions."

17:29 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan turns choreographer and lyricist

At the trailer launch, Kamal Haasan revealed that he has choreographed a bit and has also written lyrics as well.

He also added that Pandit Birju Maharaj has choreographed a song for Vishwaroopam 2.

17:26 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan on Vishwaroopam 2 co-star Shekar Kapur

"Shekar Kapur has told me that we should a film together. If it's not done soon, he might have to helm a political documentary," remarked Kamal Haasan.

17:24 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan thanks artistes and technicians

Kamal Hassan said, "Several artistes have worked for goodwill and love. In the last three years, several technicians who have worked in the film have now become big names. That's a moment of pride for RKFI."

17:16 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan on Vishwaroopam 2 delay

"The delay isn't because of Raaj Kamal. The delay in the first version was also not us. But I should thank Vairmuthu for writing the lines 'Thadaigalai vendre' (Winning over difficulties). We, at Raaj Kamal, have always believed in bringing what we like and what you all like," Kamal Haasan told reporters at the trailer launch.

17:11 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Watch Vishwaroopam 2 trailer launch

17:08 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Watch the Hindi trailer of Vishwaroopam 2

Sharing the Hindi trailer of Vishwaroopam 2, Aamir Khan wrote, "Dear Kamal Sir, congratulations to you and to the entire team of Vishwaroop 2! Wishing you all the very best. Love and respect always. Aamir. #Vishwaroop2Trailer @ikamalhaasan."

17:06 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Watch the Tamil trailer of Vishwaroopam 2

Sharing the Tamil trailer of Vishwaroopam 2, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Honoured to release the brand new trailer of Vishwaroopam II - exciting, action-packed and layered !!! Hope you love it too. wishing @ikamalhaasan and the entire team love light and all the best."

17:04 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan on Vishwaroopam 2 trailer

“I am extremely happy that we are coming out with the trailer of Vishwaroopam 2. I have to thank you all for the patience you have had for this sequel and the constant love and support has not gone unnoticed. This film is very close to me and everyone who is a part of this film has worked very hard. I also want to thank Aascar Films and V Ravichandran. It is the faith of the people in our work that makes," Kamal Haasan said in a statement.

Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to Kamal Haasan's 2013 hit Vishwaroopam.

