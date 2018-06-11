Vishwaroopam 2 trailer: Kamal Haasan promises an action-packed film

Vishwaroopam 2 trailer: The Kamal Haasan starrer will hit screens on August 10. Vishwaroopam 2 trailer: The Kamal Haasan starrer will hit screens on August 10.

The trailer of Vishwaroopam 2 was launched in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu on Monday. The sequel to the 2013 hit film Vishwaroopam will see Kamal make a comeback as RAW agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri. But we don’t get to see anything really new in the trailer. The film might be named Vishwaroopam 2 but it is said to be the prequel to the 2013 film in terms of story. We get a few errant lines in between the stunts, like the suggestive, “Endha madham sarndhu vena irukalam, aana desa dhrogi a than iruka kudathu nu.” We also get a remixed version of the Vishwaroopam theme song “Yar endru therigiratha” which has now become “Nyabagam varugiratha”. In a crisp throwback to Vishwaroopam, a voiceover reminds us that Indian intelligence officers were integral in defusing a dirty bomb. That’s about it. Packed with action sequences, the sneak peek doesn’t reveal much about the crux of the film.

Meeting the press after the launch, Kamal Haasan said that the film will have a lot action but it will also convey emotions honestly.

Thanking the several technicians who have worked in Vishwaroopam 2, Kamal casually remarked that during the making of Vishwaroopam 2, numerous technicians have grown to become big names in the industry. “The delay wasn’t our fault. In fact, the delay in the first version was also not us. But I should thank Vairmuthu for writing the lines ‘Thadaigalai vendre saritharam padaithavan’ (Winning over difficulties).”

He further added, “It is a moment of pride for Raaj Kamal Films International. Tamil films will soon become the content the world sees and if RKFI’s name is a small part of that history, we would happy.”

Kamal Haasan also confidently added that Vishwaroopam 2 will not face the controversies it’s predecessor did. “The controversy that had cropped up in the first part was politics. It was proved right then. It won’t happen now and if it does, I am fully prepared to tackle it as a politician.” He observed that he won’t mix politics and films and that Vishwaroopam 2 will stay true to its story.

Answering if Indian 2 would be the film that would be his political launchpad, Kamal said that the franchise was inherently political.

Written, directed and co-produced by Kamal Haasan, Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Shekhar Kapur, Nasser, Pooja Kumar and Andreah Jeremiah among others. While it will be presented by Aascar Films and Raaj Kamal Films International in Tamil and Telugu, Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment will present the film in Hindi.

