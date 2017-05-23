Vishwaroopam 2 music is infectious, says Kamal Haasan after recording the last song

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam gearing up for a grand release this year Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam gearing up for a grand release this year

The post-production of actor Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 is going on in full swing. Kamal on Tuesday took to Twitter to update his fans about his film, which is finally gearing up for a grand release this year after being delayed for a long time. “Recorded last song in VR2. Hindi Lyrics by Prasoon Joshi Tamizh lyrics by me. Tune is infectious to say the least. Telugu to record soon,” wrote the actor on his Twitter page.

The upcoming espionage thriller is the sequel to 2013’s Vishwaroopam. The earlier film had also faced a lot of obstacles in the run-up to its release due to political reasons. The film was accused of portraying the Muslim community in a bad light and was banned by the then Jayalalithaa government. The film was later released after Kamal agreed to make a few changes to the film.

Vishwaroopam 2 has been reeling under financial crisis. The film’s producer Aascar Ravichandran was unable to raise the required funds to clear the hurdles for its theatrical release, including remuneration of the cast and crew. However, Kamal himself decided to take over the project recently and release it this year itself. The development came days after his upcoming comedy film Sabash Naidu was postponed indefinitely due to various reasons. Vishwaroopam 2 is expected to hit the screens during the Independence Day week and it will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi (Vishwaroop).

Kamal is also preparing to make his small screen debut with the Tamil version of a popular reality show. The actor will be hosting the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which will open on Vijay TV on June 18. And he is also in the process of reviving his period film Marudhanayagam, which has been in cold storage for nearly 20 years now.

