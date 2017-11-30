Kamal Haasan shares photo from the sets of Vishwaroopam 2

Vishwaroopam 2 Kamal Haasan photo Vishwaroopam 2 Kamal Haasan photo

Actor Kamal Haasan has resumed the shooting of his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2. The actor today shared a photo from the sets on his Twitter account. The final stretch of the shooting is taking place at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Kamal Haasan praised OTA in a tweet in which he wrote, “Shooting for Vishwaroopam 2 and Hindi Vishwaroop 2. Last stint. Exciting. OTA CHENNAI makes the nation & me proud. The only Academy that trains Lady officers in India. I Salute the ladies and especially my most favourite lady ..India. Maa tuje Salaam.”

One of the most awaited projects of Kamal Haasan, Vishwaroopam 2 is being shot in Hindi too. The first installment of Vishwaroopam was released amid a lot of controversies and met with a huge success.

The music of the film is composed by Ghibran, who seems extremely kicked about the music of Vishwaroopam’s sequel. “I personally have a very strong connection with the film. The film changed the perception people had about me. Suddenly, I was the music director for a Kamal film. When I was watching Vishwaroopam 1 while I loved the music, I had an idea of how I would do it differently like every artiste would. I have tried to bring that in Vishwaroopam 2.”

He added, “While I have used Kamal sir’s singing capabilities in Uttama Villain and Thoongavanam, Vishwaroopam 2 would see him explore his classical musician side. There is a song which is raga based. So, I am very kicked about the album. Kamal sir’s films are multilayered. To convey that musically is a challenge. People expect a complete experience these days to watch a movie in the theater as they are paying more. Vishwaroopam 2 would completely satisfy that in all aspects. If Uttama Villain is orchestral, Thoongavanam was electronic, Vishwaroopam 2 is a mix of both.”

According to reports, the filmmakers are planning to release Vishwaroopam 2 during the Republic Day week next year.

