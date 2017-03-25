Vishnu Vishal to romance Tamannaah in Pelli Choopulu Tamil remake, titled Pon Ondru Kanden

Tamannaah and Vishnu Vishal will play lead roles in Pelli Choopulu remake in Tamil Tamannaah and Vishnu Vishal will play lead roles in Pelli Choopulu remake in Tamil

It is known that actor Tamannaah has been signed to play the female lead in the Tamil remake of Telugu superhit film Pelli Choopulu. The makers have roped in Vishnu Vishal to play the male lead in the film, which has been titled Pon Ondru Kanden.

The makers were in talks with other actors before finalising Vishnu to reprise the role of Vijay Deverakonda, who played the lead in the original Telugu film. According to reports, the filmmakers tried to rope in actor Nivin Pauly but this didn’t materialise and they even were in talks with Udhayanidhi Stalin. However, Udhayanidhi turned down the offer as he felt he was too old to play such a role.

Vishnu is currently busy shooting for a murder mystery thriller, which is directed by Ram Kumar of Mundasupatti fame. He is also a part of a comedy, which will be directed by Chella.

Ace filmmaker Gautham Menon had bought the remake rights of the Telugu rom-com and the film will be helmed by Senthil Veeraasamy for Gautham’s home production banner Ondraaga Entertainment. The filmmakers are expected to announce the remaining star cast and crew soon.

It is also said the film will go on the floors in April and most of the shooting will take place in Chennai. Pelli Choopulu was a low-budget film and producers spent Rs 1 crore and cast young actors, Ritu Varma and Vijay Deverakonda. The film emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Tamannaah has also said that she was very excited about the film that marks her maiden collaboration with Gautham. She is on a film signing spree. Recently, she gave her nod to play an important role in John Abraham’s upcoming Bollywood film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaagaa. She has also played one of the leading ladies in Simbu’s forthcoming film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, and she will reprise Kangana Ranaut’s role in Queen in the Tamil and Telugu remakes. And she is also awaiting the release of one of the most-awaited films of 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion, next month.

