Vishnu Manchu slams MAA’s ‘knee-jerk’ reaction to Sri Reddy

“The recent episode involving a non-member with MAA puzzles me,” said Telugu actor-producer Vishnu Manchu in a statement reacting to the way Movie Artist Association (MAA) handled the issues involving Sri Reddy.

“It is my prerogative to decide whom I should choose to act or not act,” said Vishnu Manchu reacting to the ban by MAA on Sri Reddy.

Vishnu, his father, brother, and sister are among the high-profile members of MAA.

Refusing membership for Sri Reddy earlier, MAA had banned all its members from collaborating with her in films. It even said members who defy its decision will risk losing their membership at MAA.

A few days later, MAA took a U-turn on its decision by revoking the ban on Sri Reddy and said it will consider giving her a membership.

“Because of your decision, we have been embarrassed nationally,” he noted in a letter that he sent to the association, urging the film body to set strict membership protocols and establish a grievance cell soon.

Sri Reddy who has claimed to be a victim of casting couch in the Telugu film industry had protested before the film chamber office by striping clothes. She alleged her membership request was denied by MAA because she was speaking up on the issue of sexual harassment in the industry. However. MAA claimed it is because she did not properly complete her paperwork.

“With allegations and exploitations of women and men in the name of our film industry making unpleasant news now, the film chamber must set up a grievance cell beyond MAA. MAA alone cannot be a single party to this,” he said, adding, “restraint is needed in matters like this, not knee-jerk reactions.”

Sri Reddy has cast a cloud on the film industry with the allegations of casting couch, which has unleashed a slew of other controversies.

