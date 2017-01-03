Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2 will roll from February

Actor and Nadigar Sangam Secretary, Vishal,suspended from producers’ council Actor and Nadigar Sangam Secretary, Vishal,suspended from producers’ council

The principal shooting of filmmaker N. Linguswamy’s Tamil actioner “Sandakozhi 2” will go on the floors in February, said a source from the film’s unit.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“After much delay, the film’s shoot will finally commence from the third week of February. In the interim, Vishal will complete two schedules of ‘Thupparivaalan’ with director Mysskin. He might have to simultaneously work on both the projects briefly,” the source told IANS.

A sequel to 2005 Tamil action blockbuster “Sandakozhi”, the project will star Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

“Manjima Mohan was the original choice but the makers replaced her with Keerthy,” he said.

The project will reunite Linguswamy and Vishal after a decade.

The project was supposed to happen much earlier. However, due to various reasons, it got postponed. Linguswamy, according to a source close to him, has postponed a bilingual project with Telugu actor Allu Arjun for Sandakozhi 2. “Linguswamy wants to complete long delayed Sandakozhi 2 first. He will then work on the bilingual with Arjun,” a source had told IANS.